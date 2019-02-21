Rwanda: Olympic Committee Starts GBV Campaign in Sports

The National Olympic and Sports committee (RNOSC) has vowed to fight Gender Based Violence against women in Rwanda sports.

This is part of an initiative approved during a three-day forum dubbed "Forum on Gender Equality in Rwandan Sports Movement," organised by the body in Nyanza recently.

Rwanda investigation Bureau (RIB) said that they had received two cases of sexual harassment and sexual favours in two sports bodies.

Felicite Rwemarika, the Vice president of RNOSC, said that they will increase the campaign to sensitise the public about gender based violence in sports.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Sports and Culture, Esperance Nyirasafari, called for more women to participate, engage and enroll not only in sports activities but decision making processes and bodies as well.

She added that such forums are good in search for solutions to the existing challenges that include increasing the number of women athlete in games and capacity building.

The forum attracted 64 participants.