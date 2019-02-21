Zimbabwe: Married Police Boss Scalds Lover With Boiling Water in Row Over Meat - Jailed for Three Years

The officer-in-charge at Borrowdale Police Station, Simbarashe Sibanda, 40, will spend the next three years in jail after he was convicted for scalding his girlfriend with boiling water during a dispute over meat.

Harare magistrate Jessie Kufa on Wednesday sentenced Sibanda to four years' imprisonment and suspended on conditions.

Sibanda was convicted after a lengthy trial in which he denied the allegations, arguing that he acted in self-defence.

A doctor who examined the victim, Stella Ruswa - also a police officer - said she is likely to develop a life-changing disability.

Prosecuting, Chipo Matambo told court that the two were cohabiting when the horrible attack was perpetrated with Sibanda having reportedly abandoned his wife.

According to the prosecutor, the lovers had a dispute over the purchase of meat for their dinner on June 4 last year.

Court heard Sibanda got angry. He suddenly grabbed a pot with boiling water which was on the stove and poured its contents on his girlfriend.

Ruswa sustained back injuries on the neck to bottom.

However, in his defence, Sibanda said Ruswa is the one who attacked him, accusing him of looking after his wife while ignoring her needs as his girlfriend.

He also told court that she was upset because he had impregnated his wife, yet she was staying with her.

But in passing sentence the magistrate attacked Sibanda for having an adulterous affair.

She also ruled that his moral blameworthiness was very high considering that he acted contrary to his duty of keeping peace.

"Having an adulterous affair on its own was wrong," she said.

"The accused is a law officer and was supposed to lead by example.

"He should have managed to control his emotions, after all it was a simple provocation.

"What he did could have led to death and people in his class are catered for at the prisons."