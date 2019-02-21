Uganda: My Wife Was Killed During Eviction, Man Tells Probe

Kampala — Mr Nicholas Kabagambe yesterday told the Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters that his wife was assaulted and later died when their boss evicted them.

Mr Kabagambe, 33, is a former manager at Kiwe and Sajjabi Estates owned by Mr Moses Kiwe Seguya.

He told the land probe that his boss, Mr Seguya, had instructed him to evict 70 families from his land measuring 1479 acres in Kitagonerwa and Kabakonjo villages, Kasanda District.

Mr Kabagambe said Mr Seguya then gave him part of the land in appreciation of evicting the tenants.

He said, however, Ms Miriam Seguya, the wife of Mr Seguya later turned against him and evicted him violently from the land using Saracen private security guards who assaulted his wife and she died later.

"So someone murdered your wife?" Justice Bamugemereire asked and Mr Kabagambe nodded.

He said he complained to police and the Director of Public Prosecutions but no suspects has ever been arrested.

Mr Kabagambe said on the 200 hectares Mr Seguya had given him, he planted 10 acres of eucalyptus and bananas. He appealed to the commission to help him get compensation.

"It's your own methods of work that came for you. Do not try to run to us," Justice Bamugemereire told him off.

The bibanja owners (tenants) have told the commission that Mr Kabagambe was extremely brutal while evicting them from Mr Seguya's land.

He denied the allegations and implicated Sisabulongo Court Bailiffs who evicted the people.

Residents of Kitagonerwa and their landlord, Mr Ronald Kalemba, who is heir to the late Besweri Wabbi Kalemba, petitioned the land probe on Monday to restrain Ms Seguya from claiming their land.

The contested land belonged to the late Zabuloni Bakyayita, who bequeathed the land to his son Yusuf Kalemba in 1915. The land was later passed on to Besweri Wabbi Muziibe in 1946, who also died in 2009, leaving the land to his son Ronald Kalemba.