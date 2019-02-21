Uganda: MTN-Uganda Senior Staff Stabbed to Death

Suspected thugs are said to have raided the home of one Julius Shuwu, MTN-Uganda's Customer Service Advisor in Kisalosalo, Kyebando in Kampala and stabbed him to death.

Shuwu's widow, Mugide Joyce, said on Thursday that he was called out of the house at about 4am by unknown assailants who stabbed him and abandoned his body about 20 meters from the house.

Shuwu is said to have worked with the telecom giant for about six years. Part of his assignments included simcard subscriber verification, according to manager - corporate communications, Mr Val Oketcho.

His body was picked by police who arrived at the scene around 6am and taken to the city mortuary as investigations continue.

"We are still awaiting for further information from Uganda Police on the details surrounding his death," Mr Oketcho told this reporter on phone.