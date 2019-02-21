Namibia: NPL DC Reaffirms Young African Ruling

The Namibia Premier League's disciplinary committee has no qualms about how the NPL executive enforced the ruling of Young African's banishment to the first division.

The deduction of points from Young African, for using an improperly registered player, and not practically awarding them to the demoted club's rivals is the correct interpretation of the judgement, the NPL DC's chairperson Vivienne Katjiuongua said in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday.

The 2017-18 season's final log positions will also remain unaltered, she added.

"The other teams of the NPL who may have been affected by the conduct of Young African FC could have joined the claim as third parties or interested parties, but they did not do so. Also, at the time when the NPL approached us, the clubs were already playing in another season, hence the challenge of effecting a sanction that is supposed to address conduct of a specific party, and in implementing it, you affect other parties who are not party to the claim," she explained.

Katjiuongua said the DC could not make decisions for other members who are not part of the case, and in this case, the penalty was limited to Young African.

Furthermore, Young African can appeal the judgement of having points deducted and the subsequent relegation, but cannot appeal against the fine as they had offered to pay N$100 000 per case, but the DC allowed them to pay N$50 000 as first-time offenders.

Katjiuongua offered clarity on the points dissemination conundrum. Several NPL clubs, including Tigers, Civics and relegated Young Chiefs questioned the implementation of the NPL judgement.

Young Chiefs argue that they would place 13th on the log if they were to be awarded the points deducted from Young African.

Civics strongly feel that subsequent to Young African's relegation, they should be elevated to the seventh position, which will enable them to participate in the 2019 Standard Bank Top 8 tournament, scheduled to kick off this evening. Their inclusion would relegate Eleven Arrows to ninth.

"When you use a player who is not properly registered, the points are awarded to the opponents. We cannot throw the points into the air. Because the season had finished, the points could not affect the log, and the other teams had not complained to the NPL," Katjiuongua declared.

She also said had the protest been done within the prescribed seven days of the conclusion of the league, the log-standing could have been changed.

She said because the teams did not join the case, that simply meant the affected teams had no interest in the case. Hence, they cannot benefit from the judgement.

'LET THE GAMES BEGIN!'

THE Standard Bank Namibia Top 8 will proceed as planned, despite vehement objections, NPL league administrator Josua //Hoebeb said on Wednesday.

"There is nothing stopping the Top 8 from taking place. All the games will take place as scheduled," he confirmed to The Namibian Sport.

Young African await the verdict of their urgent High Court application to have their demotion from the Namibia Premier League to the first division reversed.

A favourable outcome would allow them to play in the competition at the expense of Orlando Pirates.

Civics were on Wednesday still mulling over whether to challenge the NPL's decision not to include them in the inaugural knockout tournament in place of Young African.

"We will hear from the lawyers this afternoon," a senior Civics official said.

The tournament, initially scheduled for the end of January, is sponsored to the tune of N$9 million over three years.

- Adapted from Nampa