Namibia: Okahandja Infighting Hampers Service Delivery

THE feud between Okahandja town councillors and the chief executive officer is affecting the implementation of numerous resolutions taken by the council, says mayor Johannes 'Congo' Hindjou.

Hindjou last week publicly accused the town's CEO, Martha Mutilifa, of having an agenda against the councillors, and said the feud between them was affecting the implementation of several items put forth by the council.

He claimed that the slow implementation of council resolutions was because Mutilifa has an agenda to derail their efforts.

"Madam CEO, I am asking you to set aside the agenda that you are having, and let us work for these people that we are having here because these people need our services. As councillors, we don't have any power. The only power that we have is to resolve matters; the implementation is not in our hands," he stated.

Mutilifa dismissed Hindjou's accusations as baseless, and said councillors have been trying to fire her since 2015 when they were sworn in.

She claimed that Hindjou and other councillors had even hired lawyers "to fire me".

"They wanted to fire me since day one when they were sworn in. In 2015, when they were sworn in and still new in the council, a meeting was called to discuss and resolve outstanding matters, and my contract was one of those outstanding matters," she said.

Mutilifa refuted claims that she had been delaying the implementation of council resolutions, adding that she only stopped illegal things from happening.

According to her, councillors have been vilifying and calling her names "through WhatsApp messages for not doing what they want".

"Councillors were sending SMSes saying 'God, please twist the head and neck of Martha Mutilifa' for me apparently to do what they want. I was said to have done this, taken photos, and did what. But I have not done anything against the laws of this country. If something does not comply with the law, I will not let it go through," she told The Namibian on Monday.

Mutilifa said the local authority was unable to implement most of the resolutions taken by the council because they don't have money.

She said the council was so "broke" that most senior positions in several departments were vacant because of a lack of funds, and the town's precarious financial position was caused by the unwillingness of residents to pay their rates and taxes.

"We don't even have electricity, and we only depend on water as our main source of income because the residents are not paying their rates and taxes. But when the councillors approve things, they look at the budget, thinking there is money available," Mutilifa explained.

Hindjou did not respond to follow-up questions sent to his mobile phone yesterday.

Okahandja community activist Kathleen Uri-Khos told The Namibian on Monday that she was aware of continuous deliberate attempts by councillors to remove the CEO.

According to her, the feud between Mutilifa and the councillors was more significant than the non-performance of the town council's employees.

Uri-Khos said the councillors accuse the CEO of having ties with former mayor Valerie Aaron.

She claimed that Mutilifa had been refusing to approve dubious deals involving some politicians, prominent business persons, and friends of the councillors.

"We know the ministers who have interests in land at Okahandja," she said. Okahandja has been embroiled in Swapo's political tussles for many years, with council officials accusing one another of corruption and fighting over positions.

Some community members have on numerous occasions interrupted the swearing-in of councillors, accusing them of corruption and poor service delivery, among other ills.

The Namibian reported last year that between 2013 and 2016, councillors at the town deliberately dished out large plots of undeveloped land cheaply to companies owned by politicians and well-connected individuals, who later sold the land to real estate developers at inflated prices.

Most of the land deals involving the councillors were completed before being approved by the council or the portfolio minister.

The deals also went through, despite a moratorium on the sale of land at the town.

Rural and urban development minister Peya Mushelenga yesterday said he was not aware of the fights between the councillors and the CEO because such issues had not been reported to him.