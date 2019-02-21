Namibia: Schroeder On NP Compliance Committee

Kauna Schroeder, the principal project coordinator and the advisor to the environmental commissioner has been nominated to the compliance committee of the Nagoya Protocol on access and benefit sharing on biodiversity.

Representing Africa on the committee, Schroeder who has been an alternate member on the committee for the past four years, was made a full member of the committee at the just-ended 14th Conference of Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, held in the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Members of the committee are drawn from each of the five regions of the Convention which are: Africa, Asian Pacific, Latin America and The Carribbean, Western Europe and other groups and the Central Eastern European Group.

Each of the groups is represented by three members in the committee for four years.

Schroeder has served as Namibia's focal point for the Nagoya protocol and she spearheaded the finalisation of Namibia's Access and Benefit Sharing and Associated Traditional Act, which was promulgated in 2017.

Duties for the committee of this protocol is to monitor compliance of parties to submit national reports and help those facing difficulties with compliance.

The Nagoya Protocol was adopted on 29 October 2010 in Nagoya (Japan) and came into force on 12 October 2014. It has been ratified by 114 Parties including Namibia.