Namibia: Sport Comment - Misaligned Protocol

The year is not two months yet, but it feels like such a long time since we had some good news around sports.

The continuous handouts from the corporate sector to the various federations that do not have a return-on-investment plan, will continue to ensure that sports plays second fiddle to the other socio-economic activities in the country.

In my previous column, I wrote that I am yet to see the Namibia Sports Commission's strategic plan. By the end of the day of publication, I received a call from the head of the organisation laughing at me, and saying that I must be the only one who had not seen the document because all the sports federations had seen the document.

What the head did not understand is that when you publish a public document, to be able to get better buy-in and support for your set objective from various stakeholders, you need to share it with all stakeholders, both in sports and business.

Sports administrators should stop behaving like religious moguls, who only preach to the converted. It is about time that you reach out to those who are outside your circle but could make a contribution to the growth of sports in the country.

I'm just saying.

The report of the 2014 conference is still in its draft version, although there were specific milestones that were set that needed to be met to take Namibian sports to the next level.

Now, we hear that there is a new theme, which is totally different from the 2014 sports indaba, which was "creating a winning nation".

Without even having achieved the set goals that would set us on a path to achieving the said goals, we are now recreating a new objective with next year's inaugural sports expo.

The question we should be asking ourselves should be: "What has been achieved so far from the previous project, apart from the printing of the fancy publications that very few of us have read?

Such disjointed projects by institutions which are supposed to take a lead on building on a solid foundation laid out by those before them, raises more questions than answers.

This sort of thing makes the public question how competent those in office are in implementing set goals as far as projects are concerned.

I am worried that since new projects get initiated without taking into account the progress made by the previous ones, we will continue to run around like headless chickens.

There is no continuity because whoever comes into office ignores what has been initiated by the previous regime. The end-result is a repetitive waste of precious resources on programmes that barely see the light of day.

I take my hat off to the corporates, who even in the absence of concrete sustainable plans from the sports codes, continue to inject funding for the sake of the athletes because these are the most important people as far as sports is concerned.

But the gestures of these corporates should not be taken for granted, as they will only keep pouring funds into a hole for as long as it suits them before closing the tap.

*Mathew Haikali is a sports consultant and the host of a sports show on NBC National Radio.