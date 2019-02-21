Namibia: Swapo Revokes Shaningwa's Decision

Swapo councillors at Rundu and Okahandja who earlier defied party secretary general Sophia Shaningwa, will retain their positions after the politburo reversed her decision to recall them.

Last week, Shaningwa removed three Rundu councillors - mayor Isak Kandingu, deputy mayor Toini Hausiku and Antonia Shinduvi - for allegedly defying party directives and voting for opposition party leaders at the town council.

Her decision was, however, reversed by the party's top decision-making body on Tuesday at a special meeting that followed a consultative meeting between the party's top leaders, the councillors and Swapo's regional as well as district leaders.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Swapo's information secretary Hilma Nicanor said the party had resolved to retain the defiant councillors, and urged them to continue to render "uninterrupted services to the residents of the two towns".

She said the party would send senior leaders to engage "party structures and their local authority councillors at the two towns to find a lasting solution".

The politburo's meeting follows another held by Shaningwa and the councillors on Monday after Rundu councillors, who were removed last week, threatened to take the party to court over their recall. At Okahandja, councillors also defied the party's directive last week and retained mayor Johannes 'Congo' Hindjou, despite orders to demote him to an ordinary councillor.

Rundu and Okahandja councillors were called in on Monday to explain why they had defied Shaningwa.

"The political bureau further resolved that the Swapo local authority councillors of Rundu and Okahandja should ensure that they continue to render uninterrupted services to the residents of the two towns," Nicanor's statement reads.

When asked for clarity, Nicanor yesterday said the committees to be sent to the regions will not be addressing issues surrounding the defiance of councillors, but would engage them on the party manifesto, as well as encourage them to carry out their duties of delivering services to the people.

She said the politburo has already heard the councillors' reasons for defying the orders, taking note of the democratic process in the party, and that the issue will not be brought up again.

"The committees will go there to engage the councillors and the structures on the party's manifesto and other things. They will not discuss those issues that the politburo has already listened to and pronounced itself on," she told The Namibian yesterday.

Kandingu told The Namibian yesterday that they will no longer take the party to court because their concerns had been resolved at Monday's meeting.

He said they were "happy" with the outcome of Monday's meeting, while confirming that he was legally the mayor of Rundu.

"We discussed with our leaders, and we are happy with the way they handled the matter. We resolved the matter when we met on Monday. There are no more issues between us. It is only peace, too much peace," he added.

Rundu Urban district executive member Gabriel Kanyanga - one of those who called for the recall of defiant councillors - told The Namibian that they will wait for the committee coming to do an investigation to complete its work before they comment on the matter.

Swapo's Okahandja district coordinator Martha Kandiwapa Mwandingi-Simeon yesterday said she was aware of the party's decision, and described it as the right move to make.

She said: "That is what we call leadership", adding that the party's leadership should learn to do things procedurally through implementing the party's "constitution and rules and procedures."

"For me, now is to unify the Swapo members in my district. Since this is a year of national elections, we need to pull in one direction," she added.

Shaningwa has been accused of not consulting grassroots leaders on the changes at town councils.

In voting for Hindjou as mayor on Friday, Okahandja councillors accused the SG of not consulting the district leaders before taking decisions.

As it stands, Hindjou is the mayor of Okahandja, deputised by Hileni Iitah, while Gideon Uwu-Khaeb is the chairperson of the management committee.

Helmith Maruru was elected as an additional member to the management committee.

One position on the management committee was left vacant after former deputy mayor Sophia Upithe rejected her nomination for the position.

Councillors at Korixas also ignored Shaningwa's orders to retain Elizabeth Geises as mayor, and elected Gerson /Goagoseb into that position instead. Geises was made deputy mayor at the town.