Namibia: No Holding Back for Micheal Pulse, Top Cheri On 'No Offence'

Two different styles of art can be magical when they come together.

The same way clouds complement the orange hue of a setting sun, or the moon lights up the night sky surrounded by sparkling stars, so too can artists of different genres collaborate to create a piece of beautiful music.

Micheal Pulse and Top Cheri have been on the music scene for quite a while now, both having their own sound and paving the way in their respective genres. With Pulse having more of a R&B influence and Top Cheri leaning towards Afro-pop, they brought their different styles together on 'No Offence', which dropped on Monday.

The single is an upbeat piece which incorporates several elements which cater to both artists' abilities. Pulse said he and Top Cheri connected at last year's Simply You Magazine Lifestyle and Fashion Awards, after seeing each other's performances.

"We saw each other and felt one another's vibes," he says. The two decided that working together is definitely on the table.

So it was no surprise when Pulse received a call from Top Cheri, asking him to meet her at the studio as she had a beat and a producer ready.

"I arrived at the studio and she was still at the meeting. So I worked on the hook so long. She liked it," he says. Pulse mentioned that the song has to do with the two off them not backing down. They're not going to walk away from successful careers, so 'No Offence' to the industry.

Having enjoyed the experience of creating a track which was mostly Afro-pop, a genre he'd never explored before, Pulse managed to incorporate R&B in the hook without losing his sound.

Top Cheri says working with Pulse was a blast. "I like people with a different sound and he has that, he has that expression," she says. "It was extremely fun working on this song. We liked the same beat, and by the time I came into the studio, he already had the chorus. He's a very creative person."

'No Offence' is one of those songs that we'll be bumping to all year long, and with good reason. It's the perfect anthem for people who are venturing into new avenues and who are unapologetic about it.

'No Offence' was exclusively released on DonluAfrica where it is available for stream and download. Otherwise, you can catch it on Namibia's hottest radio stations.