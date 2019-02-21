Namibia: Release of Murder Suspect Angers Family

Relatives of a University of Namibia student who was stabbed to death over a cap in Katutura nearly two years ago, says the country's justice system had let them down after the man charged with her murder was set free last week.

Frans 'Zunga' Nangolo (19) allegedly stabbed Shapuline Shaduka in the neck and chest after a quarrel over a cap on 26 February 2017 in Ombili location.

Shaduka died on the spot.

Nangolo made his eighth court appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court last Friday, and was a free man by 16h30. Nangolo had been in police custody since 2017.

Shaduka's mother, Elly Williams, who was at the court on Friday, said she got the shock of her life when Nangolo was released.

"I have forgiven the boy, but when I saw him being released and his family rejoicing, something in me broke. I have mixed feelings now. It is disappointment, anger and pain.

"How can the justice system let us down like that? I cannot leave this here.

There is no one here to give us answers, but we will return on Monday to find out more," she said.

Shortly before he appeared in court in 2017, Nangolo told The Namibian at the time that his friend was the one who took Shaduka's cap, but she had attacked him instead.

"That is why I stabbed her. I realised that I had killed her only after I stabbed her the second time. I feel bad I did that, and cannot believe it happened," he had said.

According to court documents, the case was struck off the roll because the docket was sent back from the prosecutor general's office.

The court records show that the prosecutor, Arrie Husselman, stated that when the docket came back from the PG's office in September, it was given back to the investigator.

"He is still in possession of the said docket. I tried calling the investigating officer, but could not reach him," Husselman stated in the court records.

He furthermore asked for the court to grant a two-week postponement to get the docket and obtain the prosecutor general's decision.

The defence strongly objected to a postponement, arguing that there have been numerous postponements, and in terms of Article 12 of the Constitution, the accused has a right to a fair and speedy trial.

Magistrate Atutala Shikalepo was in agreement, before striking the case from the roll.

"It is clear the state in this matter does not have their house in order after they informed the court the case was finalised.

This makes the court wonder if the state is being truthful regarding this matter.

The matter is struck from the roll," Shikalepo said.

Shaduka's brother John-Paul Williams has appealed to legal institutions to assist the family to put the case back on the court roll.