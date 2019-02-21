Nigeria: Lassa Fever - 10 Killed, 28 New Cases Confirmed in Plateau

Dr Kunden Deyin, the Plateau Commissioner for Health says the state has recorded 28 new cases of Lassa fever with 10 deaths.

Deyin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Thursday that 64 cases were taken to the laboratory for confirmation out of which 28 were confirmed to be Lassa fever.

He said that one of the confirmed cases was imported from Kaduna State, adding that most of the affected persons are responding to treatments.

He advised people to report immediately to the nearest health facility, whenever they had indications of any form of fever.

"Lassa fever presents like any other fever, with symptoms such as headache, body pain and general feeling of being unwell.

"Therefore, anyone who is felling feverish should visit the hospital immediately.

"Prompt presentation is the key to reducing the mortality rate associated with the disease, but most times, patients do come to the hospitals late.

"However, all health workers should make referrals to other health facilities such as the tertiary health facilities, when you cannot handle such cases like Lassa fever that require prompt medical attention".

Deyin also advised that people should learn to keep their environment clean and ensure that it is not rodent friendly.

He equally advised the residents to store all grains in rodent-proof containers. (NAN)