Namibia: NCCs Pro Cycling to Compete in Cape Tours

The NCCS Pupkewitz Pro Cycling team plans to compete in the Tour of Good Hope and the Cape Town Cycle Tour (Cape Argus) in South Africa during March.

The Tour of Good Hope is a five-day road race for solo riders and teams. It takes place in the Cape Winelands area from 4 to 8 March.

The annual Cape Town Cycle Tour is also hosted in Cape Town, usually covering 109 kilometres. The tour attracts over 35 000 cyclists, making it the world's largest individually timed cycle race.

It will take place on 10 March.

Jacob Kiyola, NCCS Pro Cycling's principal and communications manager, told Nampa on Tuesday that competing in these races will help riders gain much-needed experience in international competitions, and gain International Cycling Union points.

"We want to see how well we can compete with other teams continentally," he said.

Kiyola noted that they have assembled a team of riders from their stable and other teams because their goal is to become the first Namibian team to compete internationally in the near future, adding that exposing themselves through these competitions will help them grow as a team.

"We have prepared our team very well, and we are hopeful that they will give a good account of themselves while competing in Cape Town," he said.

He added that the team is, however, still in need of financial support to help them reach their goal of travelling to South Africa.

The NCCS Pupkewitz Pro Cycling team travelling to Cape Town on 01 March is made up of Dan Craven (captain); Chipopeni Kashululu, Xavier Renzo Papo, Danzel Dekoe, Johannes Hamunyela and Thulasizwe Mxenge.

Kiyola and Ebben Iita are the team managers and sport directors. - Nampa