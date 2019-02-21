Namibia: Japan Donates N$14.2 Million for Projects

Windhoek — The Japanese government yesterday donated approximately N$14.2 million (USD1 million), which will be used for development projects that will benefit four northern regions.

Approximately N$7 million each would go to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations' Children Fund (Unicef) country offices who will implement projects in Omusati, Oshana, Kunene and Zambezi regions.

The Ambassador of Japan to Namibia, Hideaki Harada said the project between the Namibian government,

Unicef in collaboration with the Japanese government mainly targets mothers and children in these four northern regions where the populations are repeatedly seriously affected by the negative impact of drought and flood.

"It is from Japan's own experiences as a one-time recipient of Unicef assistance that investing in mothers and children would contribute to poverty reduction, economic growth and prosperity," said Harada.

The ambassador said the project applies a comprehensive approach to reduce child morbidity and mortality for children under five years and pregnant women by building resilience against the impact of natural disasters and disease outbreaks. The project between the Namibian government and UNDP with support from the government of Japan aims to address the current outbreak of Hepatitis E virus. The ambassador said this would be done through the strengthening of the work force and risk communication. This would be done in six yet to be identified regions.

"The focus is on supporting the most vulnerable populations in informal settlements, especially pregnant and post-partum women (who gave birth) and children to adopt improved sanitary practices and better responses to contain Hepatitis E virus within their communities," said the Ambassador of Japan to Namibia.

Less than a year ago, the former Ambassador of Japan to Namibia, Hideyuki Sakamoto signed the exchange of notes on a grant of approximately N$9.5 million.

The grant was from the government of Japan to Unicef Namibia for health systems, strengthening to build the resilience of children and their families affected by drought and flood due to climate change in seven northern regions.

These are Kavango East, Kavango West, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Kunene and Zambezi regions.

"This year, the government of Japan felt the necessity to continue the urgent response to compelling health needs of the most vulnerable people in Namibia," said Harada.

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula expressed gratitude for the donation as well as the cordial relationship between Japan and Namibia. "The government of Japan has supported several development projects in Namibia that contributed towards the realisation of Vision 2030," said Shangula, pledging support to the implementation of the projects for which the funds were donated.

Also speaking at the same occasion was Rachel Odede, the Unicef country representative. Odede said "we at the UN (United Nations) reiterate our unwavering support to the Ministry of Health and Social Services. Our agenda should not be seen in isolation but as part of the Sustainable Development Goals, the NDP (National Development Plan) 5, the Harambee Prosperity Plan and the Africa Agenda 2063."