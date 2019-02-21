Africa: Hosts Namibia Dominate Regional Swimming Tourney

Windhoek — Namibia has restated its emergence as a swimming powerhouse by securing the most medals to date at the African Swimming Confederation (CANA) Zone IV Junior Championships it is hosting.

Ahead of the conclusion of the regional tournament on Wednesday the Namibians had secured 68 medals, three ahead of close rivals South Africa.

Namibia's haul consisted of 21 gold, 25 silver and 22 bronze. South Africa are only top of the table courtesy of more gold medals-27. The South Africans also amassed 25 silver and 22 bronze.

Namibia leapfrogged Zimbabwe, who have further fallen to fourth with 28 medals (11 gold, 9 silver and 8 bronze).

Mauritius were third at the time of publication. Their haul was 12 bronze, 9 silver and 12 bronze for a total of 33 medals.

In terms of medal totals, Botswana (21), Seychelles (15), Mozambique (13), Uganda (12) Zambia (11), Angola (10) Malawi (7) and Kenya (6) complete the standings after four days of competition.