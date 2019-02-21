Botswana: Police Appeals for Identification of Corpse

Molepolole — Police in Molepolole have appealed for help to identify a badly burnt body of a woman suspected to be between 20 and 30 years. The body is at Scottish Livingstone Hospital mortuary. The corpse was found dumped around Ratotoboro area along Molepolole/Mahetlwe Road in the outskirts of Molepolole on February 14.

Molepolole police station commander, Superintendent Labani Burns, said the woman could have been murdered between February 13 and 14. Mr Burns said they suspected the woman could have been murdered before being transported to the place where she was spotted by a passerby.

In another incident, Superintendent Burns said there was no breakthrough in the February 15 armed robbery incident where four men robbed two establishments cash amounting to over P42 000. The robbery took place at Ntloedibe Shopping Complex in Molepolole.

The quartet allegedly appeared with their faces covered ordering people inside and outside the shops to lie down, an instruction made through firing of warning shots and demanding keys to a Global Holdings vehicle that was parked outside.

The Holistic Investment shop manager allegedly handed over a cash box containing close to P12 000 and the P30 000 for Global Holdings that was kept inside the vehicle as well as a consignment of cigarettes of an undisclosed value.

A Global Investment driver, Mr Molefhi Molefhe, said the attackers pounced on him while he was communicating with Holistic Investment employees. They allegedly drove off in a getaway Honda Fit, while some drove in the Global Investment vehicle that was later found abandoned around Lentsweletau.

Source : BOPA