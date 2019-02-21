Malawi: Goodson Step Father Pleads Guilty to Abduction of Teenboy With Albinism

A step father to a 14-year old teen with albinism has pleaded guilty to the charges of abducting Goodson Makanjira in Dedza a week ago.

Sainess Kalekeni pleaded guilty alongside Kambiloni Patson when they appeared before the Lilongwe principal magistrate Viva Nyimba.

The two told the court that they were tricked into the act by one Buleya Luke who promised to give them K800 000.

"I was enticed by a promise that I would get K800 000. I was told that a market is already there and I would get the money instantly which is not the case," he said on Wednesday.

The police have arrested six people in relation to the abduction of Goodson.

But Kalekeni said he did not know whether Goodson was alive or not.

"My job was simply to get Goodson and hand him over to Buleya. I would not know whether he is alive or not," said Kalekeni.

Magistrate Nyimba has adjourned the case of the 'abduction with intent to murder' to March 22.

The issue of the missing Goodson has forced the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi to withdraw its membership from the presidential task force on people with albinism.

This was after Homeland Security minister Nicholas Dausi said the attacks on people with albinism in Malawi have not yet reached crisis levels.

The Association has organised a three day vigil at Kamuzu Palace from March 3 to press the government step up security for people with albinism.