Malawi: Water Board Takes Council to Court Over Borehole Drilling

Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) has taken Mangochi Town Council to court for sinking boreholes in its facilities after the board disconnected water over a K10 million bill.

Southern Region Water Board spokesperson Rita Makwangwala has confirmed that the board has slapped the council with the lawsuit.

She said the council is sinking the boreholes to runaway from paying the water bill.

Chairman of the council Ibrahim Kateya said the council has sunk the boreholes in its facilities including markets.

He dispelled fears that the borehole water was unsafe, saying the water is treated with chlorine.