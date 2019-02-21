21 February 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Water Board Takes Council to Court Over Borehole Drilling

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
...

Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) has taken Mangochi Town Council to court for sinking boreholes in its facilities after the board disconnected water over a K10 million bill.

Southern Region Water Board spokesperson Rita Makwangwala has confirmed that the board has slapped the council with the lawsuit.

She said the council is sinking the boreholes to runaway from paying the water bill.

Chairman of the council Ibrahim Kateya said the council has sunk the boreholes in its facilities including markets.

He dispelled fears that the borehole water was unsafe, saying the water is treated with chlorine.

Malawi

Malawi Hospital Carries Out Its First Successful Brain Surgery

Malawian Dr Ken-Keller Kumwenda and a team of local doctors, nurses and anaesthetists have carried out that hospitals… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.