Malawi: Three Athletes Leave for Dubai Paralympic Games

Three athletes namely Prisca Kachule, Tiaonele Banda and Alinafe Phuwa on Wednesday left for Dubai where they will represent Malawi at the Dubai Paralympics scheduled from 24 to 25 February.

The Dubai Paralympic games winners will qualify for Japan 2020 Paralympics.

Prior to the athletes departure, Glam and Glory Malawi donated sunscreen and other cosmetics to the Paralympics athletes.

Speaking during the donation, Glam and Glory Cosmetics Country Manager Sachin Patil said the company is involved in many corporate social responsibility activities and decided to support the Paralympic athletes.

"As we are facing serious cases of a abductions and killings of people with albinism, Glam and Glory is supporting the campaign to save the lives of our brothers and sisters.

"Thus, we have donated Glam & Glory UV-Block Sunscreen which protect people with albinism from the harmful UV rays," Patil explained.

Receiving the donation, Malawi Paralympics Committee Chairperson James Chiutsi expressed gratitude, saying despite International Paralympics Committee sponsoring travel and accommodation expenses, Malawi has the responsibility for its athletes' welfare.

"We have so many needs hence our budget is always stretched. We thank Glam and Glory Malawi for the sunscreen and the cosmetics. As you are aware, we have Princa Kachule who is a person with albinism. We are also appealing to other companies to assist us so that we can reach out to as many Paralympic athletes as possible," said the seemingly grateful Chiutsi.

The 18-year-old Prisca Kachule hails from Ntcheu district where she did her primary school at Msiyaludzu Demonstration School.

She is now in form one at Ntcheu Secondary School.

Kachule has participated in several local competitions and her distance is 1500 metres and less, meaning 800m, 400m and 100m.

She has won a Silver medal in Angola Regional Five under 20 games and a bronze medal in Botswana.