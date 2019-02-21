Kenya: 2 Drown As Boat Capsizes in Lake Victoria

Photo: Tonny Omondi/The Nation

Fishermen on Lake Victoria on (file photo).

Two fishermen have drowned in Lake Victoria and five others rescued after their boat capsized at Sindo beach during a racing competition.

The boat capsized when the fishermen were surveying racing routes on Wednesday afternoon just hours before the event was to kick off.

"The boat left the beach at 2pm when its occupants decided to identify the turning points on the lake. Normally, plastic floats are placed on the lake to guide boats on routes to follow while in the water. The men were in the water to identity the floats," said Mr John Kisiara, an eyewitness.

Mr Kisiara said the accident was caused by strong currents, which overturned the boat throwing the seven occupants in the water.

The victims, who died metres from the landing site in Suba South, have been identified as Nicholas Omondi, 25, and Steve Ochieng, 21.

A vernacular radio station based in Homa Bay County had organized the event dubbed Suba Cultural Boat Racing.

Sindo sub-location Senior Assistant Chief Julius Otiati said rescuers managed to get five men alive.

"The rescue operation was conducted by officials from the beach management unit, fishermen and other locals who were brave enough to get in the water. Two men were found dead," he said.

Suba South OCPD Paul Kipkorir confirmed the accident, saying his officers helped locals retrieve the bodies.

One of the bodies had not yet been found by Thursday morning.