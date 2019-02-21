21 February 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Angry City Hall Staff Litter Streets After 'Betrayers Resume Work'

Photo: Collins Omulo/Nairobi News
Striking Nairobi county workers littered streets outside City Hall on February 21, 2019.
By Chad Kitundu

Striking Nairobi County workers on Thursday littered streets outside City Hall as their strike entered the tenth day.

The dirty tactic was is in response to claims that some of their colleagues have secretly resumed work.

The go slow has led to paralysis in operations at various departments at the county government as the workers including cleaners, clinicians, casual labourers as well as the rates and parking attendants boycotted work.

Also on strike are sweepers, contractors, cemetery workers and who plant trees and cut grass and unblocking drainages.

More to follow...

