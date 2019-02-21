Kenya: Hundreds Turn Up for Bursary Applications for Disabled Children

Embakasi West residents on Thursday turned up in large numbers to fill up bursary forms for disabled children.

MP George Theuri had reached out to constituents with disabled children urging them to apply for the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NGCDF) bursary for special needs.

Parents with able-bodied children had applied for bursaries earlier and on February 16 the beneficiaries were issued with cheques at Umoja 1 Primary School.

SPECIAL NEEDS

Most beneficiaries in the first batch were issued with Sh5000 cheques and a total of Sh7million was spent on that group.

The special needs category will see each beneficiary get a minimum of Sh10,000 and a maximum of Sh30,000 depending on their needs.

"Those in primary schools will get less amounts compared to those in secondary and tertiary institutions so a range of Sh10,000 to Sh30,000 is what will be distributed," Theuri told Nairobi News.

DISABLED STUDENTS

The legislator added that the disabled students were being allocated more because of the expenses that come with raising a disabled child.

"These are sensitive children and the parents have already spent so much while providing for them and so the least we can do is take care of their education needs," he added.

The total amount that will be distributed to these special children from the constituency fund will be announced during the issuance of cheques.