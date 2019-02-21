Kenya: Girls Identify One Suspect in Gang That Raped Them After Killing Their Granny

Victims of a rape orgy have positively identified one of the suspects who sexually assaulted them during an attack that left their grandmother dead

The gang of four armed with crude weapons had raided the home of an elderly couple in Litein, Kericho county, where they severely injured a 78 year old man, killed his wife, robbed them of Sh5, 000, before raping their three granddaughters.

The girls have positively identified one of the suspects who was lined up in a parade.

In a tweet Thursday morning, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the three victims aged 11, 13 and 20 years identified one of the suspects.

Man, 30 yrs was arrested & +vely identified by 3 victims of the robbery in #Kericho. The gang of 4 armed with crude weapons broke into the house, severely injured a 78 yrs man,fatally wounded his wife aged 73yrs, robbed them of money & sexually assaulted their 3 grand daughters. pic.twitter.com/RUhbYd2rCj

- DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 21, 2019

The injured man and house help were rushed to Litein Mission Hospital.