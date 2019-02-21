21 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dad, Baby Shot Dead in Their Home While Asleep, Mom Escapes Unharmed

Tagged:

Related Topics

A father and his seven-month-old daughter have been killed in a "hit-style murder" in their home in Veeplaas, Eastern Cape police said on Thursday.

Captain Andre Beetge said Siyabulela Vena, 40, his wife, 32, and their daughter Asesakhe had been sleeping together at their home in Mabaso Street on Tuesday night when two men kicked the front door open.

One of the men fired several shots at them. The father and daughter were hit multiple times and died at the scene.

The mother sought cover under the blankets when the shooting started and managed to escape injury, Beetge said.

"The two suspects fled the scene without taking any valuables. The motive for the murders are therefore still unclear, but detectives will be investigating in all possible avenues."

Motherwell cluster commander Major General Dawie Rabie strongly condemned the shooting, especially because it had resulted in the death of a minor.

"The protection of our children has a nationwide focus and is a priority for the SAPS. We are calling on our community to come forward with information that could assist with the identification of the motive and suspects involved in this double murder."

Anyone with information that could assist police can contact Lieutenant Colonel Willie Mayi at the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit on 082 697 5914.

Source: News24

South Africa

Man Walks Into Reserve Bank, Asks to 'Exchange' R2 Million in Fake Cash

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for being in possession of counterfeit bank notes with a face value of approximately… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.