South Africa: Dad, Baby Shot Dead in Their Home While Asleep, Mom Escapes Unharmed

A father and his seven-month-old daughter have been killed in a "hit-style murder" in their home in Veeplaas, Eastern Cape police said on Thursday.

Captain Andre Beetge said Siyabulela Vena, 40, his wife, 32, and their daughter Asesakhe had been sleeping together at their home in Mabaso Street on Tuesday night when two men kicked the front door open.

One of the men fired several shots at them. The father and daughter were hit multiple times and died at the scene.

The mother sought cover under the blankets when the shooting started and managed to escape injury, Beetge said.

"The two suspects fled the scene without taking any valuables. The motive for the murders are therefore still unclear, but detectives will be investigating in all possible avenues."

Motherwell cluster commander Major General Dawie Rabie strongly condemned the shooting, especially because it had resulted in the death of a minor.

"The protection of our children has a nationwide focus and is a priority for the SAPS. We are calling on our community to come forward with information that could assist with the identification of the motive and suspects involved in this double murder."

Anyone with information that could assist police can contact Lieutenant Colonel Willie Mayi at the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit on 082 697 5914.

Source: News24