Botswana Part Ways With Head Coach Bright

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) on Wednesday announced it has parted way with senior national team coach David Bright following a spell of unconvincing results. He was shown the door with about a year and half left in his contract.

BFA General Secretary Mfolo Mfolo at a press conference on Wednesday said: "we have parted ways with the national team coach. We gave him deliverables to improve the rankings (FIFA Rankings) of the national team by 15 places. We have not qualified for AFCON 2019".

The Zebras are now ranked 145 in the world, slipping 24 places of their 121st position in July 2017 when Bright was appointed. They are also without a win after five matches in the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mfolo explained that given the unsatisfactory performance of the national team "it was prudent that we part ways" with the coach.

He said the BFA will soon appoint an interim technical team that will help prepare the Zebras for their last game of AFCON qualifiers against Angola next month.