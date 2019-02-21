Swaziland: Eswatini - Nkambule Set Sights On 86 Goals Record

When Eswatini women's soccer national team coach, Fisiwe Hlophe, set a season's league goal haul of 86 during the 2008/9 season, then turning out for Imbabatane Ladies, little did she know that a decade later she would be coaching a subject who would take aim at gunning down the record.

But happily so, Hlophe, an assistant coach at Eswatini Women Soccer League pacesetters, Young Buffaloes Ladies is helping to inspire national team captain, Celiwe Nkambule in the process of eclipsing the national record.

"It was in 2008/9 when I set the record of 86 goals when I was playing for Imbabatane (now called Mbabane Swallows Ladies). The same joy that filled me then will surely fill me should any of my players reach or surpass it," said Hlophe.

Scoring 86 goals in one season in men's football can be just an overall team's tally but for an individual it would be a farfetched ask that prolific scorers like Lionel Messi, Mohammed Salah, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Cristiano Ronaldo may only dream of. In Eswatini, Nkambule is on course to better Hlophe's record.

It's the tail end of the climatic rain season in Eswatini but in the Women's Football League it's equally raining goals with the Young Buffaloes Ladies and (na gunslinger, affectionately known as Cece, promising an avalanche to add to her 42 goals in nine consecutive matches.

It seems all normal for Nkambule, as scoring has become fun.

At the weekend, Young Buffaloes Ladies were supposed to take on Mbekelweni at the Eswatini Football Association Technical Centre on Saturday afternoon, but the tie is set to be awarded to the former after the latter was suspended from the league. The decision meant it will be the first match of the season Nkambule will record a dot.

"I am not there yet. Locally, I intend to break my assistant coach's goals record by the end of season and hopefully be counted among the world's best. This is my wish which always inspires me as a player," Nkambule was quoted by local media.

The previous weekend, she netted 10 goals in the 22-0 triumph over Illovo just days after contributing eight to the 15-0 win over Shiselweni Roses.

Unbeaten in nine matches, Young Buffaloes Ladies lead the pack on the log, having scored a whopping 86 goals.