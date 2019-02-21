21 February 2019

South Africa: Kite Surfer Hospitalized After Freak Incident

Tableview — A man, believed to be in his 60s, was hospitalized this morning following an incident on a beach in Tableview, Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics, along with Life Healthcare, received the emergency call and immediately responded, arriving at 11h10.

On arrival, paramedics found the patient lying on the beach surrounded by members of the public.

It is understood that the man been kite surfing when he experienced a medical emergency, causing him to lose consciousness. A fellow kite surfer rescued the man and brought him to the beach.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he was in a critical condition.

The man was treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported to Mediclinic Milnerton for urgent care.

