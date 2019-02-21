South Africa: One Killed, Another Critical At Residence

Bulwer — A woman was killed and a man critically injured last night following an incident at a residence in Bulwer, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the local authorities already in attendance.

On inspection, paramedics found the body of a woman, believed to be in her 30s, lying in the parking area in the complex. Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries, as well as several stab wounds, and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.

A second patient, a man also believed to be in his 30s, was found inside the residence. Assessments showed that the man had sustained several stab wounds and was in a critical condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported to King Edward Provincial Hospital for further treatment.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.