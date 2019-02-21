Mauritius: Indian Ocean Island Games 2019 - Draw for Collective Sport Matches Held

press release

The International Council of the IOIG - 'Conseil International des Jeux des Iles de l'Océan Indien' (CIJ), proceeded on 19 February 2019 afternoon, at Voilà Hotel, Bagatelle, with the draw for the collective sports matches for the forthcoming Indian Ocean Island Games (IOIG) 2019.

In fact, Mauritius hosted the two-day (18-19 February 2019) annual meeting of the International Council of the IOIG which concluded, yesterday, with the drawing of lots for this year's IOIG collective sports disciplines, namely: football, volleyball, basketball, beach volleyball and rugby sevens. A press conference to discuss the outcome of the third meeting was held following the draw ceremony. The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, and some 19 delegates of participating Island States, were present.

Outcome of the third meeting

The International Council of the IOIG has examined the request for the readmission of Sri Lanka, one of the founding members of the IOIG, within the CIJ. A delegation from Sri Lanka will be invited, at the next meeting, to present their request for readmission.

Moreover, the International Council took note of the work progress achieved by the various commissions of the organising committee of the 10th IOIG. In addition, Comoros and Maldives have presented their candidature to host the 2023 edition of the IOIG which will be finalised by the International Council at its next meeting. A team from the CIJ will also effect a site visit on the two islands before designating the host country.

Drawing of lots results:

Collective sports

Group A

Group B

Basketball (Men)

Reunion - Madagascar -Maldives - Seychelles

Mauritius - Mayotte - Comoros

Basketball (Women)

Reunion - Comoros - Madagascar - Seychelles

Mauritius - Mayotte - Maldives

Beach volleyball team (Men)

Mauritius - Seychelles - Madagascar

Comoros - Reunion- Mayotte- Maldives

Beach volleyball team (Women)

Mauritius - Maldives- Seychelles

Madagascar - Mayotte - Reunion

Volleyball (Men)

Mauritius-Seychelles - Mayotte

Reunion -Madagascar-Maldives - Comoros

Volleyball (Women)

Mauritius - Mayotte - Madagascar

Seychelles - Maldives - Reunion

Football (Men)

Mauritius - Seychelles - Madagascar

Reunion- Maldives - Mayotte -Comoros

Beach volleyball (Male-Single)

Mauritius - Madagascar - Seychelles - Réunion - Comores -Mayotte- Maldives

Beach volleyball (Female-Single)

Mauritius - Madagascar - Maldives - Seychelles - Mayotte - Réunion

Rugby sevens (Men)

Mauritius - Madagascar - Mayotte - Reunion