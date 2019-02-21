Mauritius: UNFPA to Assist in Formulating New National Population Policy for Mauritius

press release

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will assist in the formulation of the new national population policy for Mauritius which will, among others, address issues that are critical for the demography of the country such as fertility and ageing population.

This was the focus of discussions held yesterday, during a courtesy call by the UNFPA Madagascar Representative and Country Director for Comoros, Mauritius and Seychelles (Head of Mission based in Madagascar), Mr Constant-Serge Bounda on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, Mr Constant-Serge Bounda, reiterated the UNFPA continuous assistance to Mauritius and expressed interest to explore the opportunities of exchange programmes between the organisation and Mauritius while recalling that Mauritius is already a showcase for the African continent and a model for the world.

The Framework on strategic cooperation, in addition to, specific cooperation on maternal health and violence targeting youth as well as youth and the demography were also on the agenda. Moreover, the possibility of reopening the office of the UNFPA in Mauritius was also evoked.