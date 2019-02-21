Tanzania: 33 Players to Form Provisional Kabaddi National Teams

TANZANIA Kabaddi Sports Association (TKSA) has named a provision squad of 33 members, to form men and women's national teams that will enter training camp next month.

Tanzania will be sending teams in both men and women categories for the Kabbadi World Cup competition scheduled to be held from April 2 to 15th this year in Melaka, Malaysia.

TKSA Chairman, Abdallah Nyoni told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparations are on top gear for players to enter camp in the city early March. Nyoni said that they have already identified 17 men and 16 women's players who will form the two teams.

He named men's squad as Joseph Lusinde, Best Ibrahim, Imraan Nyoni, Shija Butiku, Athumani Lucas, Joseph Mkinga, Musa Nyoni (Buffalo Club-Dar), Pascal John, (Arusha Kabaddi), Amiri Kahesa, Shukuru Juma, Hussein Mbambati, Masudi Tindwa, Amos Mahela, Roland Aswile (Kaole Kabadi Club) and Masanja Mtemu, Mahmud Shabani, Shigela Magobo (Rufiji Crocodile Club).

Women's team include Ashura Mkungu, Christina Moshi, Beatrice Fataki, Sophia Katembo, Wambera Mohamed, Catherine Mwinyimvua, Kidawa Abdallah, Gwantwa Mwakasangule, Zeneca Hassani (all Buffalo club) and Ruce Shemahonge, Nasra Salum, Nasra Omary, Neema Mwalimu, Zuhura Ally, Naomi Chingome, Flora Chigoma from Kaole Kabaddi club.

The teams will be coached by Nyoni, while Anna Msulwa will be women team's matron. Nyoni noted that all players are in good health and ready to battle for the final national team place.

"We are expecting to select final squad that will consist 12 members in each category after intensive training. All players are good and were selected on merit after qualifying tournaments held in Coast Regions and Dar es Salaam," he said.

He added that they are determined to build strong teams that will raise Tanzanian flag high in Malaysia.

Nyoni thanked the National Sports Council (NSC), Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) and Kabaddi patron Adarsh Sharma of Demeter Insurance for supporting the team's preparations for prestigious event.

The two-week long World Cup event will bring together over 63 men and 32 women teams from around the world.

Nyoni also appealed financial and material support from companies, institutions and sports well-wishers so as to have smooth preparations ahead of the event.