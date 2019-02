Luanda — Petro de Luanda lost the opportunity to join 1º de Agosto in the Leadership of the top division National Football Championship (Girabola2018/19), after drawing nil-nil last Wednesday with Sagrada Esperança of Lunda Norte Province, in a sixth-round delayed game.

Petro de Luanda come in the second place of the standing with 31 points, two less than the leaders, 1º de Agosto.

Sagrada Esperançe occupy the seventh place with 19 points.