Tanzania: NMB to Spend Sh1.2bn for Education, Health Services in Lake Zone

Ngara — NMB Bank Plc has set aside Sh1.2 billion for improving education and health in the Lake Zone.

NMB acting zonal manager Abrahim Agustino said the money will be used for provision of furniture to primary and secondary schools and upgrading infrastructure of health centres and public hospitals.

He outlined the bank's plans on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, during an event to hand over 62 tables and chairs worth Sh5 million to Mugoma Secondary School, which is located in the district.

"The school had a total demand of 136 chairs and 120 tables. After today's donation, the shortage has gone down to 74 chairs and 58 tables," he said, noting that the bank submitted its request through its branch in Ngara.

He added: "Supply of furniture to health centers will certainly help boost the delivery of better health services."

According to him, the bank handed over building materials worth Sh5 million to Nyamahanga Secondary School, which is located in Biharamulo District for construction of an administration block and 14 toilet pits, saying the support was progressive.

The Ngara District Commissioner, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Mtenjele, called on Mugoma Secondary School community to use the furniture well.

He also cautioned girls to avoid getting involved in sexual acts for they may fail to realise their educational dreams, thus destroying their future.