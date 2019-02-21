21 February 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Police Arrest Grand Mum for Killing Grand Child Over Forced Marriage

By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police in Kasungu have arrested a 55 year old grand mother for killing her grand child who was born on Valentine day in order to force her daughter marry a man from Lilongwe.

Police spokesperson for Kasungu Harry Namwaza identified the woman as Eunice Chisi.

Namwaza said her daughter got pregnant by a man from the same village but the mother wanted her to marry another man who works in Lilongwe.

He said after the daughter gave birth on February 14, Chisi took the child, wrapped her in a mosquito net, suffocated her and buried the baby in a garden.

"She did all this without the knowledge of the girl. Upon learning that her child has been killed, she reported the matter to police," said Namwaza.

Namwaza said Chisi directed the police and a medical team to the garden where she buried her grand daughter.

She has since been charged with concealing birth of a child.

