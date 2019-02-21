Tanzania: PM Expected to Commence Tour of Kilimanjaro Region

Moshi — The Prime Minister of the United Republic of Tanzania, Kassim Majaliwa, is expected to arrive in Kilimanjaro Region on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 5pm for a three-day official visit of the region, starting tomorrow on February 22.

While in the region, the Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Hai, Siha and Rombo districts, whereby he will launch different projects and talk to residents at public meetings.

Giving information on the PM visit, Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira said the Prime Minister will launch St Pamakio School located at Bomang'ombe and lay a wreath on the graves of fire victims of Shauritanga Secondary School in Rombo District.

"Today, we expect to receive senior guests in our region.The Prime Minister is expected to pay an official visit to our region staring Friday,February 22. He will launch different projects but will also hold public meetings," said Mghwira.

"Besides launching different projects, the PM will lay a foundation stone for the laboratory of Kibong'oto Hospital and inspect a project on investmentin avocado in Siha District," said Mghwira.