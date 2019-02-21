Liberia: President Weah Makes Appointment in Local Government of Maryland County

Thursday, 21st February 2019
Monrovia, Liberia - The President, His Excellency George Manneh Weah has appointed Mr. Peter G. Yeah to the local government of Maryland County, as Commissioner of Gwelekpoken District.
Thursday, 21st February 2019
