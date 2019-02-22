Kenya: Here I Am, Come Get Me, Sweden Based Player With Kenyan Roots Tells Migne

Chris Mbamba, Sweden-based footballer with Kenyan roots has made a public overture to Harambee Stars coach to draft him into the national team squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

The 26-year-old who turns out for second-tier Swedish side Oskarshamns AIK says given a chance his inclusion in the team will greatly boost the Kenyan national team.

Mbamba was born in Zimbabwe to a Namibian father and Kenyan mother and owns a Kenyan passport and thus eligible for selection by Stars coach Sebastian Migne.

He moved to Sweden at a young age and received his football education there.

"If I were to represent Kenya I would contribute with speed, technique, my ability to push forward and create chances. Off the pitch, I am easy to get along with, social and like to inspire those around me so I think it would be great both for me and Kenya," he told Nairobi News.

2019 AFCON

"I've always been eligible. I was called up for Sweden before and at the time left the door open for a call up to Kenya. Representing your home country, where my roots lie, is what every footballer dreams of. So the only real response would be to represent Kenya to my maximum ability and contribute to having an impact on not only the National Team but the national footballing scene with pride," he added.

Should he be called up by Migne, Bamba, who is also enjoyed stints at Norway's top flight club Hamkam and English League One club Port Vale, will compete against the likes of Eric Johanna, Paul Were, Ayub Timbe, Ovella Ochieng and Clifton Miheso.

Stars have already commenced preparations ahead of a return to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where they will be making a return after a 15-year absence.