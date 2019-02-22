Kenya Threatens Arrests of Artists Over Raunchy Shows

Kenyan films and stage plays regulator has threatened artistes with arrest and prosecution for indecent public performances.

The Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) chief executive officer Ezekiel Mutua also warned that the Board will ban shows that "dishonour and contravene common decency and those that objectify women."

"Although the Board supports creativity, we are deeply concerned about false belief that only sexualised content appeal to audiences," he said at a press conference on Thursday in the capital Nairobi.

Dr Mutua said artistes will not be allowed to "engage in obscene activities akin to porn", adding that those who wish to strip to seek stripping permits.

"While the Board recognises the constitutional rights to free expression, we shall not allow art to be used as a vehicle to degrade our culture or promote indecent behaviour."

KFCB said with help from the law enforcement agencies, it will raid hotels, clubs and discotheques in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kilifi at the coast, as well as other entertainment spots.

"The Board shall ensure that places where such performances take place are regulated and shows served with new terms and conditions that we shall announce in due course," he said.

Parents will be held liable if they are found to have exposed their children to raunchy performances.

Dr Mutua said KFCB has been forced to take such measures following public outcry.

This was after a racy music video by Esther Akoth, popularly known by her stage name Akothee, went viral, provoking debate on morality and society values.

"The Board is disturbed at the extent to which some famous artistes are going to, to attract audiences and relevance by exposing their private parts in public, gyrating in obscene ways and failure to uphold common decency in their public performances," Dr Mutua said.

He also fingered a recent viral video clip by Kaligraph Jones with Betty Kyallo, as well as Bongo flava star Diamond Platinumz's Kwangwaru for promoting sexual content.