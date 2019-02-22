Nigeria: Remove Buhari As You Removed Jonathan, Atiku Appeals to Nigerians

Photo: Vanguard

Abubakar Atiku, 2019 presidential candidate for PDP and President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC

The presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to vote out Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari the same way former president Goodluck Jonathan was voted out in 2015.

Buhari emerged Nigeria's president in 2015 after defeating Jonathan in the 2015 presidential election. Buhari polled 15,424,921, while the incumbent president Goodluck Jonathan polled 12,853,162.

Atiku, who was Nigeria's vice president from 1999 till 2007, has appealed to Nigerians to express their powers by voting out Buhari and elect him president.

"On March 28, 2015, we the people of Nigeria went to our polling units and only with our PVCs and yet we were able to remove an incumbent President from office. That made me very proud to be a Nigerian and very proud to be a Democrat," Atiku said in a video on his twitter handle.

"This Saturday, we will have the opportunity of doing so again. My message to you is simple: Please come out and vote as this election is about your future and the future of our great nation. On election day, we are all equal as no single vote is more important than the other."

Atiku urged Nigerians to not to ignore their civic responsibility, instead, they should use their permanent voters' cards (PVCs) to shape the country.

"Dear citizens of Nigeria, as you know, this Saturday, we are having the Presidential and National Assembly elections. The reason we have elections every four years is to allow us to have our voices heard on how we have been governed in the last four years and who will govern us for the next four years."

"But if you do not vote, you will be accepting that the next four years will be like the last. The power to get Nigeria working again is in your Permanent Voter's Card. I will be voting with mine on Saturday and I call on you to please join me irrespective of who you wish to vote for," Atiku said.

Nigeria's general election begins with the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, February 23 while the governorship and state houses of assembly elections will take place on March 9.