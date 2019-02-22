Kenya: GSU to Play Friendlies Ahead of Africa Tourney

Record Kenya Volleyball Federation National League men's champions General Service Unit (GSU) are in talks with top North African sides for friendly matches ahead of the CAVB Africa Club Championship.

The 13-time champions, who finished fifth at last year's continental tourney, stepped up their preparations by moving their training sessions from their Ruaraka base to the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium on Monday.

"We have been working on their fitness for the last four weeks and I'm impressed with the progress. We are full house and everybody is responding well to training. We want to do more ball work in the gym to enhance our chances of improving our performance," said head coach Gideon Tarus.

As the boys get in shape, the club's management is working around the clock to secure high profile friendlies with Egyptian and Libyan clubs ahead of the Club Championship slated for March 26-April 11.

"We are grateful to the Commandant Douglas Kanja for helping us access the indoor facility early enough. We will have more than a month in the gym which will help us adapt faster to indoor conditions," said team manager Nicholas Kimeli.

"We have also launched talks with some clubs from Egypt and Libya who have shown interest in playing build-up matches. Playing against these Arab teams will give us a true picture of where we are before the tournament starts," added Kimeli.

Should the friendlies materialise, it will be a complete departure from the past where the 13-time champions have only played against nemesis Kenya Prisons and other local clubs in friendlies.