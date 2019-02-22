Kenya: Police Set Sights on Keeping Title in Championship

All participating teams arrived in Eldoret Thursday ahead of the National Cross Country Championships that guns off Saturday at the Eldoret Sports Club.

The athletes, who are accommodated in various hotels in Eldoret, were accredited for the championship and are expected to attend a seminar organised by Athletics Kenya (AK) and Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) Friday at Noble Hotel.

The National Cross Country Championships is taking place outside Nairobi for the first time and will be used to select a team to represent Kenya in the 43rd edition of the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, in March.

National Police Service athletes on Thursday left their camp where they have been preparing for the last three weeks as they seek to defend the overall title.

The athletes toured the course that will be used on Saturday for the championship, with many giving it a clean bill of health.

According to Geoffrey Kamworor, who is the defending champion, the team has prepared adequately for the task ahead.

"We have trained well as a team and we will be seeking to retain our title as Police on Saturday. We are chasing the top prize and places in the national team," said Kamworor.

Kamworor, who is also eyeing a third title in the global event, said the championship has attracted a number of good athletes and has predicted a tough race on the day.

"I know there are many upcoming athletes who are planning to carry the day but we have also trained well for the race and they should be ready to face strong competition," added Kamworor.

On her part, women's 3,000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Jepkoech said she would compete in the 10km race for the first time and her dream is to win.

"It will be a competitive race for me because it's my first time to run the 10km race. There are a number of good athletes in senior women's category but I will use all the tactics to be in the podium," said Jepkoech.

Jepkoech was in the team that delivered the first gold medal for Kenya in the mixed relays during the 2017 World Cross Country Championships held in Kampala.