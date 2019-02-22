Kenya: Wazito Out to Extend Super League Lead

Struggling Kangemi All Stars have vowed to put their financial problems aside and extend their lead in the National Super League when they host St Joseph's Youth on Friday at Hope Centre Stadium in Kawangware.

The early kick-off will be the curtain-raiser before Kibera Black Stars take on Nairobi Stima at 4:15pm.

Stima, who are currently third on 31 points from 15 matches, will be aiming to put intense pressure on leaders Wazito and Ushuru who also face tricky fixtures against Administration Police and Nairobi City Stars at Camp Toyoyo, Saturday.

Shabana recently produced the biggest win of the season scoring seven past Green Commandos and will be away against Thika United. The Kisii-based team will be led by former Sofapaka marksman Anthony Ndolo upfront supported by Dennis Zakaria and Bob Mugalia, while the defence will be marshalled by Wycliffe Nyangechi and Stephen Ogagi.

Shabana's organising secretary, Stephen Kiama urged the team's supporter to turn out in large numbers at the Thika Sub-County Stadium to cheer the team which has started to find its bearings.

City Stars coach John Amboko said they expect a tough match against Ushuru on Saturday due the fact that Ushuru have drawn their last two matches.

"It will be a tough match, but we are up to the task after the return of most key players who were out on injury," said former AFC Leopards and City Stars defender.