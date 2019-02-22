South Africa: Cassper Nyovest Gets Twitter Buzzing As He Scores Major Deal With Samsung

Johannesburg — After keeping his fans on the edges of their seats on Wednesday with the promise of an exciting new announcement, rapper Cassper Nyovest delivered when he revealed that he had bagged a new deal with electronics giant Samsung.

The muso trended at number one on Twitter with the hashtag #CassperNewFamily, and once the announcement was made, many Twitter users, including local celebrities, wasted no time in congratulating him.

"Congratulations @casspernyovest we are forever inspired! Salute and thank you for the inspiration," Junior de Rocka wrote, while Thando Thabethe added: "Always so proud of you."

Along with the announcement, Cassper also delivered a killer performance on the night, getting guests on their feet and dancing.

Source: The Juice