21 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cassper Nyovest Gets Twitter Buzzing As He Scores Major Deal With Samsung

Tagged:

Related Topics

Johannesburg — After keeping his fans on the edges of their seats on Wednesday with the promise of an exciting new announcement, rapper Cassper Nyovest delivered when he revealed that he had bagged a new deal with electronics giant Samsung.

The muso trended at number one on Twitter with the hashtag #CassperNewFamily, and once the announcement was made, many Twitter users, including local celebrities, wasted no time in congratulating him.

"Congratulations @casspernyovest we are forever inspired! Salute and thank you for the inspiration," Junior de Rocka wrote, while Thando Thabethe added: "Always so proud of you."

Along with the announcement, Cassper also delivered a killer performance on the night, getting guests on their feet and dancing.

Source: The Juice

South Africa

State Capture Inquiry - Eskom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza to Take the Stand

All eyes are expected to be on Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza, who is scheduled to be the first witness at the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.