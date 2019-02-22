Kenya: Greg Snow Wins StarTimes Accolade

Safari Tour star Greg Snow has been named the StarTimes SJAK Sports Personality of the Month of January 2019.

Snow, one of Kenya's finest pro golfers, racked up the coveted award following a remarkable performance on the Muthaiga leg of Safari Tour golf series, where he swept the course with all his opponents.

The go-getting Muthaiga based-pro beat reigning Dubai Marathon 2019 winner Ruth Chepngetich, Kabras rugby star Philip Wakorach and tennis star Angela Okutoyi, who won the ITF Under 16 Nairobi Championship doubles.

He kept his impressive form going into his home club, to claim his third title, and his fourth top prize money win, of the 2018/19 Safari Tour golf series season.

Snow had played an impressive round of 7-under par in round 3, started the final round in decent form hitting par in the opening two holes before dropping shots at the Par-4 3rd and par-4 9th. He however managed a lone birdie on the first nine at the Par-5 7th for a total of 36.

He then followed it up with an impressive back nine score of 34, with birdies at the Par-4 14th and Par-5 18th, to return a score of one under par 70 for the round, taking his total to an impressive 13-under par 271, 15 strokes ahead of the duo of Dismas Indiza and Riz Charania who were tied for second place.

With this score, Snow became the first player in the Safari Tour to return scores of under par in all the four rounds played.

Speaking during the award ceremony on Thursday, StarTimes Kenya Marketing Director Japheth Akhulia said, "Some Sports Personalities who are beneficiaries of this award have gone ahead and made it big at global or continental level such as rally ace Manvir Baryan who went on to clinch the FIA African Rally Championship and Eliud Kipchoge who made the sixth man shortlist for the Laureus Sports Personally of the year Award alongside great sports personalities like Lewis Hamilton and footballer Luka Modric of Croatia. Who knows? Snow might surprise us by winning next month's Kenya Open or the Sunshine Tour sanctioned KCB Karen Masters in June. As StarTimes, we feel honoured and duty bound to be part and parcel of an initiative which acknowledges and rewards sports personalities across the country."

Snow was voted the Sports Personality of month by a Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) panel after he extended his overall lead on the Road to the 2019 Kenya Open ranking to 95.5 points; having picked up maximum points over the last four Safari Tour events.

For his gritty putts and strokes, Snow took home a personalized trophy, 42Inch StarTimes Digital TV and Ksh. 100,000 prize money. He becomes the 19th winner of the award since its inception in 2017.

"I am overly excited to lay my hands on an award which has honoured some of the best sports personalities in Kenya. As a golfer I'm indeed flabbergasted when considering the cut throat competition anticipated against the star-studded Kenyan middle and long distance runners. The award is a worthwhile motivation ahead of the 2019 Kenya Open which makes its debut in the European Tour this year ," said Snow.

Snow joins the growing list of athletes who have won the Startimes award alongside Fatuma Zarika, Eliud Kipchoge, Mary Keitany, Wycliffe Kinyamal, Hellen Obiri, Chess player Sasha Mongeli, Swimmer Maria Brunhelner,Rally driver Manvir Baryan, Beatrice Chepkoech and boxer Judy Waguthi among others.