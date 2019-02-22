21 February 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Battered and Relegation Threatened, Now Leopards Recall on Loan Striker Odera

By David Kwalimwa

Troubled AFC Leopards are set to recall Ezekiel Odera from his loan spell at Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Nation Sport has learnt.

The experienced forward was loaned out to the bankers for the entirety of the 2018/2019 SportPesa Premier League season after falling out with Serbian coach Nikola Kavazovic during pre-season.

But with Kavazovic now gone, Leopards in deep trouble, and Odera struggling for playing time at KCB, it seems an ideal win-win situation if the player returns to his parent club.

"He is supposed to play for KCB until the end of the season but we have a clause in the contract allowing us to recall him after giving a seven day notice," a source who spoke to Nation Sport on condition of anonymity, revealed.

Second from bottom Leopards are struggling in the league this season, and face a potential drop to the second tier.

The team has scored 10 goals in 13-league matches this season, which tabulates to an average of less than a goal a game. Odera scored 12 goals for Leopards last season.

