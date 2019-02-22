Kenya: We Have a Goalkeeping Problem, Gor Coach Oktay Admits

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay watched in disbelief as his side conceded a soft goal in Wednesday's SportPesa Premier League match against Western Stima at Kasarani Stadium.

The howler by Fredrick Odhiambo cost the defending champions a win that could have seen them leapfrog Bandari to the top of standings, at least on goal difference.

"Yes we have a goalkeeper problem," a dejected Oktay admitted in his post match comments.

Oktay lamented how his lax defence and goalkeeping department let the team down. "That was a simple goal to allow, we need to work harder and concentrate more in our defence and goalkeeping departments."

But as Oktay berates his goalkeeper for the error, we should not take anything away from Vincent Odongo's long range strike that beat Odhiambo in the posts.

The Stima gathered a loose ball almost at the centre, took a few steps forward and as the Gor rear guard continued ball watching, he unleashed a fierce right-footed shot that beat Odhiambo at his near post that he had, ostensibly, covered.

Technically, Odhiambo had all the time to calculate the speed and direction of the ball to make a decent save considering that it wasn't a swerving shot nor a hard rising shot, which can be problematic to deal with. The shot was at a comfortable height which shouldn't have given any keeper at this stage a hard time to deal with.

Odhiambo is Gor's second choice keeper but the first choice, Boniface Oluoch, has also given K'Ogalo faithful peace and comfort in the posts this season. Then there's Shaban Odhonji, the third choice keeper, who perhaps to reason known to Oktay has found himself in that pecking order.

"Oluoch is injured but overall we have three goalkeepers who we will work with to improve and at the moment I have not thought or even discussed about buying another one," said Oktay