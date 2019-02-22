Kenya/Uganda: Kenya U19 to Take On Uganda in World Cup Qualifiers

The Kenya under-19 boys' team will face their arch rivals Uganda on March 17 in their opening match of the ICC Africa 2020 World Cup qualifier in Windhoek Namibia.

The tournament will run from March 17-23.

The under-19 team coach Jimmy Kamande on Thursday said that his charges were ready for the task.

"All the 10 boys picked from Nairobi County for the assignment have been active in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association league either in Super Division or in Division one of the tournament," he said.

He also added that the other four picked from Mombasa were equally well prepared under the watchful eye of former national coach Thomas Odoyo.

However, Kamande said that he would have been happier if the squad had been selected during December school holiday as he would have had adequate time to prepare the boys together as a unit.

SIX TEAMS

"I am confident that the boys will do well in Namibia. I learnt a lot during last year's age group World Cup in New Zealand and I will use the knowledge on these youngsters. The lads have a good knowledge of the game and they only require polishing up here and there."

In Namibia Kenya will fight it out with Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and hosts Namibia for the sole slot reserved for the continent in next year's World Cup set for South Africa in January/February.

Full squad: Sukhdeep Singh (captain. Sikh Union), Shukan Mehta (Mombasa Sports Club), Sukhraj Singh (Mombasa Sports Club), Brij Patel (Nairobi Gymkhana), Dilan Shah (Obuya Academy), Shay Shah (Obuya Academy), Krushil Savla (wicket-keeper, Sikh Union),Hashil Vekaria (Ruaraka), Francis Mutua (Stray Lions), Vraj Patel (Sikh Union), Predyuman Doshi (Mombasa Simba), Jairaj Puhara (Mombasa Sports Club), David Okaro (South Africa) and Satish Hirani (Kanbis).