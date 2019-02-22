Kenya: Gor Mahia's CAF Confed Cup Opponents Hussein Dey Are in Town

Gor Mahia's next Caf Confederation Cup opponents NA Hussein Dey have landed in Naiorbi ahead of their third pool match set for Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

The media-shy Algerian club, currently placed eighth on the 16-team Algerian top flight league, touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Thursday three days before they take on Kenyan champions.

Gor is second on the SportPesa Premier League table after Wednesday's dramatic 1-1 draw with Western Stima in Nairobi.

Hussein Dey squad in town consists of coach Mezaine Ighil, newly appointed physical trainer Rashid Benziane and 19 players including star midfielder Faouzi Yaya and goalkeeper Gaya Merbah.

Yaya netted that last gasp equalizing goal to earn visiting Hussein Day a credible 1-1 draw against Zamalek in an earlier match of this group played in Cairo last week. Zamalek coach Christian Gross also lauded Merbah for his heroics in this clash.

After two rounds, unbeaten Hussein Dey are perched on top of Pool D with four points. Gor Mahia are tied with Angola;s Petro Atletico with three points while Zamalek prop the table with a single point.

"Our analysts have predicted that we will face a strong team especially on the floor of the field (pitch). It will also be difficult for the team to get used to the climate in Nairobi," a statement by the Algerian club reads in part.