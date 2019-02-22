Kenya: European Tour Awaits Bandari If They Win League

Bandari have every reason to win this year's SportPesa Premier League after sponsors Kenya Ports Authority pledged a two-week tour of Europe to celebrate the win.

KPA Managing Director Daniel Manduku said all the players, members of the technical bench and officials will have a chance to tour either London or Germany to see how top clubs in the world are managed.

The MD, who treated players to lunch at Pride Inn Hotel in Mombasa, said he was very impressed with the team's performance in the league with the side currently top of the pile.

"I want to tell you that as your patron I am very happy with what you're doing and can only assure you of every support from the management in your efforts to win a first ever league title," Manduku said.

"You have a well equipped training ground, very good technical bench and a professional team managing you. Take advantage of all this and bring this trophy home," Manduku added.

Bandari CEO Edward Oduor thanked the MD for the support.

Bandari, who have 28 points, will have a chance to stretch their lead when they host Nzoia Sugar on Saturday.