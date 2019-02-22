21 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Update - Now ANC Tells Gordhan, Mchunu 'Sorry, We Were Wrong'

The ANC has done an about-turn after issuing a statement criticising Pravin Gordhan and Senzo Mchunu for allegedly "attacking" black professionals.

The governing party says in a statement issued on Thursday evening it offered an "unreserved apology" to both ANC leaders. "The ANC, following a thorough investigation on statements attributed to both Gordhan and Mchunu, has established that their remarks were taken out of context."

Gordhan, minister of public enterprises, wrote a letter to the party's secretary general Ace Magashule demanding a retraction and apology.

"The ANC remains committed to supporting black professionals, academics and entrepreneurs across sectors and believes that they are important role players in our economy.

"The ANC will meet with the black professionals in the coming week and engage on issues of mutual interest and unpack how the ANC's manifesto responds to the pressing issues affecting them that arose from earlier engagements," the statement reads.

Source: News24

